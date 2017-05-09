Meeting reviews status of women, children in jails

Staff Reporter

A special meeting was held at Federal Ombudsman Secretariat here on Monday to review the status of women and children in jails across country.

Federal Ombudsman Salman Faruqui and former law minister S M Zafar chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the ombudsman said that condition of jails was better in Punjab than in other provinces. He appreciated the efforts of Punjab government and Inspector General of Prisons in this regard.

He said that a ‘sweet home’ was established at Kot Lakhpat Jail last year for the children imprisoned with their mothers and now efforts were in progress to establish a similar centre for the children at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi and soon it would start functioning.

He said that the Madina Foundation had pledged to pay the fine of the prisoners up to Rs 50,000, whereas Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal chairman had also promise provision of two suits for every women prisoner and their children during the holy month of Ramazan. He urged the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy prisoners. S M Zafar appreciated the services of Salman Faruqui as the federal ombudsman and said that he gave a new direction to the institution. AIG Mukhtar Abbasi said that children often leave their homes due to poverty. He said that a mechanism should be introduced for treatment of children who are subjected to abuse.

PML-N MPA Kanwal Nauman also attended the meeting and pledged her support to raise voice in the assembly for the welfare of the children.

The meeting also reviewed various problems being faced by women and children in jails and also considered various proposals for their resolution.