Saad Ali

Via Email

Meet me, I’m a Gardner, I’m a security guard , I’m a sweeper and I’m a person who belongs to class 4, or to the middle class or the elite class. No matter which class I belong to, I’m Corrupt…. I’m Corrupt and I don’t have feelings for others. I bribe, I bluff, I Cheat though the intensity depends upon the level of my class in the society. Meet me I’m a millionaire, I own a farm house, I have a Jaguar and a pair of German shepherds, yet I’m poor, I have a poor attitude, poor sense of responsibility, a poor character. Meet me I’m a Patriot and I blame my Government my Army my Intelligence agencies for Bomb blasts and for wars and I know that it’s my fault, I’m a Hollow brick in this wall.

Meet me; I’m every single person of This Nation and I’m Lost. Lost in the eye of a hurricane surrounded by the dust of selfishness, the smoke of lust and the winds of helplessness, but something tells me it’s not too late, I know that have to rise, I have to rise for the sake of the future, the future where there will be no troubles, where there will be no insecurities and where there will be smiles flourishing under a green flag.

But I need to take the first step, I need to be the one, the one who will bear whatever it takes today to have a better tomorrow, the one who will revive peace on earth, the one who will secure the legacy, meet me, I’m the one, I’m the citizen, I’m the nation, meet me, I’m Pakistan.