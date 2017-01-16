Meeran Mauj Darya Urs begins

City Reporter

The 454th annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Muhammad Shah, commonly known as Baba Meeran Mauj Darya Bokhari started at the shrine on Sunday.

Director General Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari inaugurated the Urs celebrations while performing traditional Chaddar laying on the shrine of the saint.

Officials of the Auqaf Department and a large number of devotees were also present.

The Urs will continue till January 17. Hazrat Mauj Darya was born in 1533 in the era of the Mughal ruler Naseeruddin Humayoun. Meeran Mauj Darya died at the age of 73 in 1604, during the King Akbar rule.