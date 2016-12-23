Mediterranean death toll passes 5,000 refugees: UN

United Nations

Some 100 refugees are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in two shipwrecks on Thursday which brought the Mediterranean death toll a record 5,000 in 2016, the U.N. said on Friday.

“Around 100 people are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean Sea yesterday. The Italian coastguard carried out four rescue operations in the Central Mediterranean Sea. These latest tragedies bring the number of casualties in the Mediterranean this year to over 5,000. This is the worst annual death toll ever seen,” the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR spokesman William Spindler said in a press conference in Geneva. Noting that in two separate incidents rubber dinghies collapsed and passengers fell into the sea between Italy and Libya, Spindler said 63 people survived after first dinghy was carrying between 120-140 people.—Agencies