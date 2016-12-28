Medicines supply management being set up in Punjab

City Reporter

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Medicines Supply Chain Management is being set up with the cooperation of Turkish Health Ministry in the province.

This was decided in meeting between Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique and delegation of Turkish Ministry of Health, held at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Besides Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmed Khawaja, Members of Turkish delegation Dr Hasan Cagil, Dr Taha Yayce and Dr Fatih Karademir, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof Faisal Masood, Consultant Dr Naeem ud-Din Mian, Procurement Specialist Tayyib Farid, Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr Muhammad Sohail and Deputy Secretary Health Dr Yadullah attended the meeting.

The delegation was briefed about the present system of medicines procurement, storage and supply to the hospitals, system for transportation of medicines and maintenance of quality of the medicines.

Kh Salman Rafique said that a robust and modern medicines supply chain management system was being established in Punjab to maintain quality of medicines, for this purpose information technology would also be used for preparing software.

He further said that modern warehouses also be set up to stock the medicines at the recommended temperature and its transportation to the hospitals. The minister said that Turkey had a developed system of supply chain management right from the manufacturing units to the hospitals and Punjab would benefit from the experience of the Turkish experts and the model of Turkish system would be replicated in Punjab according to local needs.

It was decided in the meeting that the Turkish experts would visit different institutions of Health, warehouses and cold storages and after that they would present their study report along with recommendations which would be presented to the chief minister on coming Sunday for setting up of latest medicine supply chain management system.

Later, the Turkish delegation along with Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique visited Health Department’s Medicines Store Depot (MSD), Gulberg, where the General Manager Dr Razzaq briefed the guests regarding the storage and supply system of MSD.