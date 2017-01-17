Medical symposium of JPMC starts

City Reporter

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Sikandar Mandhro has said that one hundred slots of Post Graduate Trainee Doctors will be increased at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Addressing the inaugural session of 52nd Annual Medical Symposium of JPMC here on Monday the minister while appreciating the efforts of JPMC for holding such events said it will benefit young doctors.

Executive Director of JPMC, Dr. Seemi Jamali speaking on the occasion said that JPMC is one of the leading tertiary care hospitals of the country. She said the 1610 bedded hospital providing best medical care to a large segment of society.

Dr. Seemi Jamali while demanding increase in number of trainee doctor said “We have a total of 2646 regular employed doctors nurses and other supporting staff, enhancing the strength of existing trainee doctors, nurses and paramedics were crucial for provision of better services”.

She also requested the minister for approval of construction of 200 apartments for the staff of JPMC.

Additional Secretary Health, Aslam Pechuho, Chairperson of Symposium JPMC, Prof. Sughra Perveen, Chairman Academic Council and Dean Prof Nadeem Rizvi, Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar, Director NICH Prof Jamal Raza and others were also present at the inaugural session.

Later, a plenary session of symposium was also held, which was addressed by former Senator, Javed Jabbar, Prof Aijaz Ahmed, Dr. Shumail Ashraf and Dr. Sadiqa Jafferi. Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemi Jamali distributed shields among the speakers.