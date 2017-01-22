Medical leech linked to infection

LEECH therapy is the most effective nonsurgical management of soft-tissue venous congestion,” explained Dr. Brian Nussenbaum, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues. However, because a bug — Aeromonas hydrophila — lives in the gut of leeches where this bacteria aids in the digestion of blood, infections can occur in as many as 20 percent of patients treated with medical leeches, according to a report in the February Archives of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

So to prevent infection, researchers are recommending that when medical leeches are used, patients should be given antibiotics, preferably Cipro (ciprofloxacin) or Septra (trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole).

The patient was a 56-year-old man undergoing a reconstructive procedure for a large benign tumor in his jaw. He was given ampicillin-sulbactam as prophylaxis.

Approximately 24 hours after the surgery, he developed a condition called acute venous congestion, meaning a lack of blood supply that turns skin and tissue blue, in the area of the surgery.

In preparation for revision of the surgery, which revealed widespread clot formation, the patient was given 400 mg of intravenous ciprofloxacin and three leeches were applied to the area.

Types of Surgery For Cancer Treatment The surgery appeared to have been successful, but despite maintenance therapy with ciprofloxacin, 48 hours later purulent secretions appeared, and cultures with sensitivity testing identified a strain of A. hydrophila that was resistant to both trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole and ciprofloxacin. Ciprofloxacin was withdrawn and the fourth-generation cephalosporin, cefepime, was prescribed. The wound did not heal completely and eight months later the patient required a second reconstruction eight months later.

When Bacteria Becomes Resistant to Antibiotics To determine the source of this resistant infection, Nussenbaum’s group conducted a two-part investigation. First, to see if the infection was acquired within their hospital, they performed cultures on samples of water from their leech tank — and found that all samples were susceptible to multiple antimicrobials, including ciprofloxacin and trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole. They also noted that no other resistant Aeromonas infections had been seen at their institution. “This practice-based investigation suggests that this strain was not acquired within our hospital,” they stated. They then conducted a broader investigation, contacting various organizations including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Emerging Infections Network, finding that no other cases of similar resistant infections associated with medical leeches had been reported.

