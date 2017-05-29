Medical facilities demanded in public sector hospitals

Sargodha

People on Sunday demanded medical facilities for cardiovascular diseases in public hospitals as private hospitals are charging high rates from patients for angiographies and angioplasty in the area which were unaffordable for common man.

Ghulam Ali a resident of city road area said ‘Facilities relating to heart diseases were not available at public hospital in the city which has population over 2 million, adding treatment available at private hospitals is out of the reach of common man.’

‘Private hospitals charging from Rs 180,000 to Rs 250,000 from a patient for process of angioplasty and medical facility like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is also not available in government run hospitals’. He pointed out serious patients from four districts of the division were often reffered to Faisalabad or Lahore due to non-availability of proper medical equipments in hospitals.

Rai Ahmed Noor, a resident of Farooq Colony uged the government to provide all medical equipments like Jinnah hospital, Lahore including ralating cardiovascular diseases at government run hospitals of the city to save the lives of the peoples, adding they could not able to receive medical treatment in provincial capital due to rush of people there.

Providing health facilities to people was responsibility of the government, he added. Ahmed Nawaz Dhudi, a resident of Thatha Hakiman observed that ratio of cardiovascular diseases had also increased in rural areas of the district, adding no facility regarding to these diseases was being provided at Rural Health Centres (RHC) of the area.

He pointed out that there was not any doctor available at RHCs during nights to provide treatment to patients in emergency situation. Head of cardiology department, Sargodha Medical Collge (SMC),Dr Shezad.

Aslam talking to APP said that number of patients relating to heart disease had increased manifold in country adding that a cardiology department should be established at divisional level to provide best medical care to the people at their door steps.

He pointed out that SMC was established in 2006, but the college had not its own teaching hospital. Dr Shezad observed that the population of city had increased maninfold and only District Head Quarter Hospital (DHQ) could not fulfil medical needs of the people.—APP