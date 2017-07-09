Medical, Dental Colleges entry tests on Aug 20

Rawalpindi

Entrance test for public and private medical institutions in Punjab would be held on August 20. This was announced on Saturday by University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, which conducts the test throughout the province. UHS held an orientation seminar at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), which was addressed by RMU Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Muhammad Umer and Vice Chancellor UHS Prof (Dr) Junaid Sarfraz Khan. UHS Director Administration Brig ® Ihsanul Haq Wafa and Regional Coordinator Syed Basil Sajjad were also present on the occasion.—NNI