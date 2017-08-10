Medical colleges asked to strictly follow approved fee structure

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has asked all public and private medical and dental colleges to strictly follow the approved fee structure during new admissions.

According to an official of PMDC, public and private medical and dental colleges have also been asked to avoid charging any sort of donation, bribe, kick back or monetary gain in any form.

He said each medical and dental college will display its fee and online official bank account number on its website to guide the students seeking admission.

He said under its new admission policy for medical and dental colleges, if any seat of foreign or self-finance quota remains vacant due to unavailability of eligible candidates or otherwise, it will be transferred to open merit quota and the student will be charged fee and charges prescribed for open merit seat.

He said no candidate will be eligible for foreign quota seats in public and private medical and dental institutions unless he or she holds a permanent foreign nationality or dual nationality or overseas Pakistani status and who has physically studied and passed SSC and HSSC passing 12th grade examination or equivalent from outside Pakistan.

He said institutions will announce admission process in its constituent or affiliated colleges with details of open merit and foreign quota seats simultaneously and the merit list will be displayed on university official website. He said selected candidates for medical and dental colleges will submit fee within seven days. Seats not filled by foreign graduates will be converted into local open merit seats with local student fee schedule.

He said no private medical and dental institution or its affiliating university will advertise, process admissions in any manner or admit students before October 31 or before the display of final merit list of public-sector medical and dental institutions of respective province and region.