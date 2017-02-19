Media urged to uphold integrity by implementing code of ethics

Staff Reporter

The media outlets should follow the code of ethics in real spirit to keep intact their integrity as well as credibility and ensure protection to the rights of journalists working for better image of their organizations.

These views were expressed by the Speakers here on Saturday at National Press Club during an Interactive Discussion on Code of Ethics for Media in Pakistan. A documentary was also screened having interviews of the well-known journalists and families of those journalists who became victim of terrorism incidents.

Veteran Journalist Muhammad Ziauddin urged the journalists to follow code of ethics by keeping in view their integrity and credibility supreme to any other thing.

He said that journalists in Pakistan are facing severe challenges including threats to their lives. He said they had to face financial problems and were exploited by media organizations.

Muhammad Ziauddin exhorted the journalistic bodies to play their role in protection to the rights of working journalists and ensure implementation on code of ethics for media in Pakistan.

He was of the view that policy of granting licenses to run media houses and cross-media ownership policy should be revisited. Monopoly of few media organizations should be curtailed and implementation on media code of ethics to be ensured, he maintained.

Muhammad Ziauddin said that PEMRA is a regulatory body which should be out of government control and it should work with transparency for promotion of healthy journalism in Pakistan.