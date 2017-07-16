Media should stop postmortem of JIT report: Asma

City Reporter

Former Supreme Court Bar Association president and human right activist Asma Jehangir has said that media should stop postmortem of the joint investigation team’s (JIT) report on Panama Papers case. Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court, she said that the JIT report was not a verdict of the apex court.

The JIT report is an investigation and it could be challenged, she added. She said that if police could re-investigate a case then why re-investigation could not be done through a new JIT. He said that the Panama case was pending with the apex court and the media should stop the post mortem of the JIT report.