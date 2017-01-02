Media should understand…

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur

Media is one of the prominent sources which make the people aware of what has been going on in the world. It makes the people aware of their fundamental rights. It has made the world a global village. Generally, many technologies have been developed which play a greater role in society, but media has outclassed all others. Media has proved its significant role in all walks of life. This is media which has promoted value and prominence of women like Malala Yusuf Zai, Arifa Kareem, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and many others. Had there no media, no one would have known such personalities. It is media which highlights social issues and put pressure on the Government for their redressal.

Media mobilises public opinion with regard to national and international issues also. In all fairness, media is rightly called 4th pillar of the State. However, it hurts when we see on media showing disrespect to our national leaders/politicians. Media people should know that we choose our leaders by our vote and making a mockery of them is not desirable. It is hoped that media people would understand my point and demonstrate some sort of responsibility/sanity.