Media playing positive role: Rajwana

multan

Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana on Saturday said that media was playing a positive role in bringing improvement in the society.

Talking to a delegation of Resident Editors of different Newspapers here, he said the media had become a very important pillar of democracy. There was a need to strengthen institutions, which would ultimately strengthen the country, he added.

He said the government was taking practical steps to provide facilities of healthcare, education, sewerage and many other basic amenities to the masses.

He said the government was working on various mega projects for the development and progress of the country. About local government institutions, he observed that it would help resolve public problems at gross root level. He urged the elected representatives to take care of cleanliness issues at union council level. Multan’s sewerage issues would soon be resolved as NESPAK was working on master plan for the city’s sewerage issues, he added.

About healthcare projects, the Governor said the government was planning to make cardiology hospitals at district levels. A survey was also in progress for establishment of another 50 hospitals in the country, he revealed.

“We will also expand emergency ward of Nishtar hospital, similarly, kidney centre has been functioning,” he said and added that for the treatment of cancer patients, bunkers were being built for cancer ward.

The Governor said that the special education school was also being upgraded to higher secondary level so that local kids could continue study in the city.—APP