Media to observe two Eid holidays

Staff Reporter

Karachi

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has announced that the member publications of the APNS will observer two closed holidays on account Eid-ul-Fitr.

In case the Eid falls on Monday June 26, there will be no morning newspapers on Tuesday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28. The eveningers not appearing on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 may bring out their editions on Wednesday, June 28 if they so desire.

However, if Eid falls on Tuesday, June 27 there will be no morning newspapers on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29. The eveningers not appearing on Tuesday June 27 Wednesday June 28, my bring out their editions on Thursday, June 29 it they so desire.