Media influence on children

Sania Naveed

Via email

It is not a problem spending hours in front of the television. However, the problem arises when this habit brings about social passivity – that is, not spending one’s leisure time doing more activities.

This tells us that something is wrong. It seems as if reading, discussions, family time, friends and studies are things of another world. This issue becomes somewhat critical when the ones to be affected are children who spend too much time in front of television. It is a serious issue for children to be spending one-third of their waking hours outside of their respective TV child hours. According to an investigation conducted by University of Columbia and New York State Psychiatric Institute, adolescents who watch television three hours a day have a higher risk of turning the practice into a habit as an adult.