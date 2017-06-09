Media is indeed free to demonize ‘red cheeks’

Views from Srinagar

Akmal Hanan

THE electronic journalism in India vis-à-vis Kashmir politics touched a new low recently when a panelist on an overzealous TV channel tried to put an argument as how people in Valley have “red-rosy cheeks” despite the region having witnessed turmoil and frequent shutdowns. The reaction to this comment in Kashmir has so far been that of amusement. It made many wonder if the person represented a stand-up comedian or a serious panelist. But on a serious note, if what he uttered was not a joke it certainly carried serious racial overtures. Even comics would not go overboard and make fun and indecent comments about people’s color and complexion. But that is probably the free media for you, when it comes to Kashmir and perhaps people will have to live with it for some time.

In a three-minute clip from a discussion show on a recently launched TV channel that was widely circulated on social media (channel is fortunately not available in valley), the over enthusiastic anchor who is otherwise known for demonizing Kashmiris in his typical monologue fibs, started the thread. Perhaps talking in the context of NIA raids in Kashmir, the anchor said, “There are people who are making money, some people thought they will make money, and there are some people who are living of the made money.” Then the anchor suggests in almost one breath that “we (they) go back into the past history and take back the money and carry out the raids (on people he thinks have acquired money in Kashmir).” He further goes on to suggest, they should “ransack these people, take away the properties, seize the banks, take away the houses, leave them bankrupt, leave them on the streets, leave them with nowhere to go, let them scream and shout, let them say our human rights are being taken away, deny them anything, take away their passports, create an Indian version of Guantanamo Bay and put them there. That is the only treatment that these people now deserve.” Those who have not seen the clip read it right. The anchor wants to set-up an Indian version of Guantanamo Bay in Kashmir.

This follows his question to the panelist Major Gaurav Arya – who probably participated in the discussion as defense analyst – “does he (Gaurav Arya) think that retrospective action of that kind should happen?” The panelist Gaurav Arya agrees with the anchor. On elaborating, his answer has all the ingredients for what they call breaking the internet for stupidity and racial slur. Gaurav Arya responds that “Half of the time Kashmir is under bandh, under lockdown, half of the time they (Kashmiris) are stone-pelting, phir bhi koi malnutrition case nahi hai, phir bhi koi farmer suicide nahi hai, sabke gaal aise laal laal gulabi ho rakhey hain…paisa kahan se aata hai?”

To put it simply, Arya is wondering why are there no malnutrition cases in Kashmir, why are there no farmer suicides in Kashmir. And how come all the people have “rosy red cheeks”. Major Arya probably thinks to have “red-rosy cheeks” one needs to have a lot of money, and everyone in Kashmir have acquired easy money so their cheeks are “laal laal gulabi”. When a local panelist laughed at such averment, as anybody in Kashmir would, the anchor supports the Arya and tells her “stop the drama”.

Not that Major Arya deserves any response from people in Kashmir for possessing such an intellect but many out of amusement have come up with and answers and some even painted their cheeks red. A facebook post read “Red Cheeks, no malnutrition despite month long shutdowns, no farmer suicides! And then they ask us how are we gonna survive after #Azaadi”.

The Kashmiris have been witnessing this smear campaign against them on TV channels for many years now. The Gaurav Arya rant alludes to a mindset that would want to see the Kashmiris persecuted and suppressed.

There have already been brilliant responses to Arya’s stupidity on social media. The self-righteous anchors on these TV channel in partnership with their chosen so-called political and security experts like Arya and not having any logical arguments indulge in name calling and demonizing the local Kashmiri participants along with the residents of the valley.

Recently another channel allowed a sitting Indian MP abuse two locals panelists when the anchor and MP ran out of arguments. The MP supposed to be lawmaker for India threatened the duo with sending cops to their home.

These channels indeed seem to be enjoying absolute freedom when it comes to vilifying, demonizing, and threatening people in Kashmir.

After CBI registered a case against NDTV co-founders Prannoy Raoy, Radhika Roy and some others in an allegedly loan default case, I&B Minister of India Venkaiah Naidu, said that media is very free and independent in India. Venkaiah Naidu is right saying there is no restriction on media in India, when it comes to insulting and demonizing Kashmiris.

Any sane argument emerging from Kashmir is met with illogical rants and threats. And with the “red-rosy” comment, the local panelists should seriously re-consider their participation in these discussions. If the channels are going overboard thinking they have right to ask questions, it is the fundamental right of people to decide who to talk and respond to.

Time has reached that these channels are left alone with their rants and TRPs; neither their presence nor absence have any bearing on Kashmir dispute.

Let them be told that if this is what they think is freedom then they have it plenty, while Kashmiris stay away from it. Or at least set the rules for discussion on camera itself.

—Courtesy:RK