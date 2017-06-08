Media Cell to be equipped with latest technology

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that the Directorate Electronic Media Cell, Karachi will be furnished and equipped with latest scientific technology.

“In today’s fastest and modern eras, the news value becomes less effective just after passing a few minutes so it is the need of the hour that the deliverance of news items must be as rapid as possible,” he said during his visit to the Directorate Electronic Media Cell Karachi.

The Minister directed the Director of Media Cell, Saleem Qureshi for timely provision of information to the Sindh Ministers as well as the high officials of Sindh Government.

He further said, “To compensate the general public complaints and incidents, the information must be apprised to the concerned authority so that timely initiative would be taken.”

“This is also the present government manifesto that the people should get the basic needs and facilities on their door steps,” he added.