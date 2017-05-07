Mechanism evolved to update dossiers of senior officers

Staff Reporter

Services and General Administration Department Punjab has evolved a mechanism to update the dossiers of the senior provincial government officers on regular basis in the shape of latest Individual Career Planning (ICP) Charts having complete service record, academic qualifications, in-service trainings imparted to each officer besides computerizing of confidential record including PEEDA inquiries, PERs, Anti Corruption Establishment / NAB and Chief Minister Inspection Team inquiries etc.

All these details of personal data of three BS-22 officer, nineteen BS-21 officers, 87 officer of BS-20, 341 officers of BS-18 and 652 officers of BS-17 working under different wings and field offices of S&GAD Punjab in addition to Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of 56 public sector companies working in the province of the Punjab will be available to the Punjab Chief Minister at a glance.

All the nine Divisional Commissioners, 37 Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, all the Provincial Administrative Secretaries, Regional Police Officers, Districts Police Officers and Directors General has been updated in the Human Resource Management System of the S&GAD Punjab under the director supervision of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.

The ACS Punjab held a meeting today to review the progress in establishing dashboard along with Control and Command System being setup at Implementation and Coordination Wing of S&GAD Punjab.

The meeting was informed that the requirement gathering to complete the database of the rest of gazetted officers will also be completed soon as the 75 percent work in this regard has been completed so far.