Measures underway to streamline issuance of driving licence

Staff Reporter

Inspector General of Police (IGP)-Sindh, A.D.Khowaja has directed the concerned officials to streamline issuance of learning driving licenses in Karachi. Chairing a meeting here Thursday, he sought deputation of traffic mobile teams at designated points across the metropolis, particularly the most frequented areas, so as to facilitate the driving learners.

The Sindh Police chief reviewing the traffic system in the metropolis sought details regarding the upgradation of the mechanism in particular context of provision for traffic video cameras, F.M radio services to facilitate drivers and commuters, 15 help-line service and call center facilties.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mushtaq Ahmad Mehar, CPLC chief, Zubiar Habib and other senior police officers.

I.G. Khowaja directed that proposal, alongwith needed submissions, to depute a DIG level officer as head of all driving license branches be immediately forwarded to the concerned authorities for early approval.

“A standard operating procedure (SOP) must also be prepared to ensure that driving license issuance process is streamline on strong and efficient basis,” said the police chief.

DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh informed the IGP-Sindh that automation work of driving license (D.L.) branch has already been completed and the local authorities are in position to verify international driving license from almost every other country.

“System is also being connected with NADRA to help prevent issuance of driving licenses to the criminal elements,” said DIG Shaikh. He also mentioned that some 3500 license seekers, both regular and learners, were being facilitated at the D.L branch on daily basis.