City Reporter

The National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) have taken preventive measures to avoid rain-related accidents.

DIG Motorway Police Mirza Faran Baig said this while chairing a meeting regarding measures here on Thursday.

The DIG requested drivers to check and maintain their vehicles wipers as moisture in the air might collect on windshield which reduced visibility.

Motorcyclists should use helmets and maintain their tires air-level low to prevent from slipping, he added.