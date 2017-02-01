Measures for welfare and uplift of women

City Reporter

Punjab Minister for Women Development Department Hameeda Waheed ud Din has said that a number of practical measures have been taken under women packages for the welfare and uplift of women.

She was addressing the first meeting of the committee, constituted under the convener ship of Zakia Shahnawaz, Minister for Population Welfare on Women Empowerment Package, 2017, at Darbar Hall, Civil Secretariat, here today. Provincial Secretary Bushra Aman, Mary Gill MPA, member SMU Salman Sufi, Chairperson PCSW Fozia Viqar and representatives of Social Welfare, Labour, ILO, IG Punjab, BOR, TEVTA, Industries, Akhuwat, Aurat Foundation, Kashaf and First Women Bank were also present. Bushra Aman briefed the meeting about women packages in detail.

The meeting discussed various proposals regarding women empowerment package 2017.

Begum Zakia Shahnawaz and Hameeda Waheed ud Din said that effective implementation and monitoring of women packages has been ensured.