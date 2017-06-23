Meals Programme for students in schools in Punjab approved

Staff Reporter

A high level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here Thursday, to review various programmes of education promotion as well as educational matters pertaining to Cholistan area in Bahawalpur Division. The meeting approved the launch of Meals Program for students in schools across the province, besides according approval to provision of school bags to the students. It also decided to start Khadim-e-Punjab School Sawari Program in the province.

While addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the pilot project of Meals Program for the school children will be started from the districts of Muzaffargarh and Layyah. Under this program, the students will be provided packets of energy biscuits and milk to help improve their health. He directed to devise a foolproof mechanism to best implement this program. He said that under the Khadim-e-Punjab School Sawari Program, school students will be provided free transport facilities and hoped that it would especially benefit students from far-flung and remote areas as it will prove as a game-changer initiative in education promotion. He said that the pilot project of this program will be started from six selected districts of the province; adding that a comprehensive plan should be presented for the initiation of this program.

Chief Minister said that a program to introduce technical education in the schools has also been planned. Under this program, technical education will be started from 8th to 10th classes and 39 schools have already been identified for this program. He said that innovative approach is needed to bring 100 percent male and female children of Cholistan area to schools to achieve educational targets.