ME solution, a far off cry

DURING his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump dropped a US commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the longstanding bedrock of Washington’s Middle East policy. He also vowed to work toward a peace deal between Israel and Palestinians but said it would require compromise on both sides.

This departure from about half a century old position by the US is being seen by analysts as a major setback to prospects of peace in the Middle East, a great concession to the Jewish state and incitement to Tel Aviv to continue trampling will of the global community and aspirations of the Palestinian people. American tilt towards Israel was no secret but it is for the first time that the aggressor is being encouraged and pampered openly. By telling the two sides to agree to a two-state or one state solution on their own, the United States is effectively conveying Israel to continue with occupation of Arab lands as Netanyahu won re-election on the promise to deny statehood to Palestinians. The new American policy became clear when Trump administration declared its intention to shift US embassy to occupied Jerusalem, a move denounced by world community. Earlier, Trump also pressured then President Barack Obama over the issue of Israeli settlements in occupied territories. In an apparent bid to sound somewhat fair and console Palestinians, Trump asked Netanyahu to ‘hold back on settlements’ but that too ‘for a little bit’. Trump also echoed Netanyahu’s call to recognise Israel as a Jewish state but forgot that his call is meaningless when he is telling Israel to deny statehood to Palestinians. By doing so, the US had badly damaged its standing and credibility and there is now no incentive for Palestinians to return to the negotiating table. One fails to understand how President Trump intends to pursue the course of solution for the longstanding conflict when he is pushing Palestinians to wall.

