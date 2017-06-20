MDN pays tributes to slain militants

Srinagar

Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDN) condemned the use of the force on civilians in south Kashmir. The spokesperson of MDN also paid rich tributes to the slain militants who were killed in encounter at Arwani Bijbehara. He said New Delhi should desist from using force on innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by senior party leader Khalid Shakeel met the people at Shopian after giving Friday sermon at Saidpora Shopian.

They also visited the parents of Junaid Mattoo at Arwani and Nasir Ahmad at Shopian. The delegation paid glowing tributes to the slain millitants and conveyed the condolence messages of Amir Muslim Deeni Mahaz Muhammad Qasim to the bereaved families. Another delegation led by Khalid Bashir visited the family of Adil at Pampore and conveyed condolence messages.—RK