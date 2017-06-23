MDM condemns continued detention of Aasiya Andrabi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Muslim Deeni Mahaz has strongly condemned the continued detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Fehmeeda Sofi.

The MDM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the treatment meted out to the two women Kashmiri leaders was deplorable.

He said that the health condition of Aasiya Andrabi was very concerning and the jail authorities were not even providing medical facilities to her. He said that they were under detention in the Amphala jail since May 18 and were suffering due to the adverse treatment by the jail authorities.—KMS