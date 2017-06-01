MD WASA directed to expedite work on water supply, sewerage projects

Rawalpindi

Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Raja Shaukat Mahmood has been directed to expedite work on ongoing water supply and sewerage development projects to facilitate the residents and provide them maximum relief.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal chairing a meeting held here Wednesday at WASA reviewed the pace of work on development projects being completed in NA-52 and PP-6.

He said, water supply projects are very important and their timely completion would provide relief to the affected city residents.

He directed Managing Director WASA to speed up pace of work on ongoing development projects and ensure all projects be completed till June 30. Negligence on part of concerned officials would not be tolerated, he added.

Former Member Provincial Assembly Raja Arshad Mahmood, Chairman Union Council (UC) Morgah Jameel Khan, Chairman UC Chaklala Ch Tanveer Siddique, Vice Chairman (VC) Gangal, Shakeel Mughal, VC Shakrial Syed Maqbool Shah and area notables were present on the occasion.

MD WASA briefed the meeting about water supply projects for Morgah, Kotha Kalan, Dhoke Chaudharian, Gulraiz and the adjoining areas and informed that work on mega water supply projects is underway and would be completed soon.

He said, 18 new tube wells approved by Punjab government on the recommendations of Federal Interior Minister, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan worth Rs 600 million have been installed along with Islamabad Expressway. Two underground water storage tanks having 2.5 million gallon capacity at Kotha Kalan besides a big ground water tank with 400,000 gallon capacity have been constructed at Dhoke Chaudharian.

Similarly, three overhead water tanks having capacity of 10, 30 and 50 million gallons have been constructed at Kotha Kalan, Dhoke Chaudharian and Morgah respectively, he said adding, work on laying five kilometers long 14, 16 and 18 inch diameter water supply pipelines from water works and tube wells besides a 60 kilometers long distribution network is in final stage.

Likewise, work on laying sewerage lines in PP-6, 70 TO 75 UCs for the localities of Shakrial, I-III, Khana Daak and Gangal is being completed swiftly at a cost of Rs 550 million. These projects were also approved on the recommendation of Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan. Under the projects, 21 to 48 inch diameter pipelines and 9 to 18 inch diameter secondary lines are being laid, he added.—APP