MD NTC visits installations of Multi Service Access Gateway

Islamabad

Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan, Managing Director NTC paid inspection visit to check the installation of Multi Service Access Gateway (exchange) at different locations of Islamabad Region, on 19th December, 2016.MD NTC also inspected new installation of transmission equipment and up gradation of SDH (STM-16) to (STM-64) in junction Network Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

MD NTC appreciated the performance of Development North for their efforts in enhancing NTC network and completing development projects, as per the schedule / time frame.

It is worth mentioning that NTC has completed more than 85% of ADP projects during FY 2015-16. It is expected that during current FY 2016-17, NTC will be able to complete 100% of its ADP projects which will enhance NTC revenue considerably.—PR