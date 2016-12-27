MD KW&SB calls for steps for welfare of employees

Staff Reporter

Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), Misbahuddin Fareed in a meeting held here on Tuesday said that steps be taken on merit for welfare and resolution of problems of the employees of the Water Board.

He said that proper cleaning be performed in the residential colonies and offices and all available resources be employed to provide medical cover to the employees perform duties out station, said a statement issued by the KW&SB.

He said that the employees of Water Board be provide their justified rights and all facilities in accordance with the merit. He also expressed satisfaction on house building advance and motorcycle loan to the employees through balloting and observed that transparency should be ensured in it.

Earlier, the DMD Technical Services, HRD&A, RRG and MD Finance and Planning submitted their suggestions in the MD Secretariat and decided to discuss these in the next meeting.