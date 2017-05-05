MD ICRU meets LCCI former SVP

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Investment Climate Reform Unit (ICRU), Government of Punjab Ms. Maleeha Bangash, met former Senior Vice President, LCCI Mr.Almas Hyder to discuss the objectives of ICRU and the operational strategies which it will employ. They agreed that there will be a major role for the private sector to play if the ICRU is to be effective, in terms of providing both feedback to the Government and public support for the reform activities which it will manage. The discussion also covered the need for reforms which would impact not only on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business indicators but also on the more broadly based Global Competitiveness Index, which is produced by the World Economic Forum – and within which Pakistan’s ranking provides considerable scope for improvement. Ms. Bangash indicated that she saw potential for the work of the ICRU to contribute to improvements in several of the 12 components which comprise the Global Competitiveness Index.