MCI to provide full assistance to education institutes: Anser

Staff Reporter

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would provide its full assistance and cooperation to the educational institutes which are providing quality education to our children and possible measures would be taken to encourage such educational institutes.

Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views during his visit to COMSATS University. Rector COMSATS University and senior teachers received the Mayor of Islamabad on his arrival to the varsity. Member planning and Design, Engineering and Chief Officer MCI Asad Mehboob Kiyani also accompanied the Mayor during his visit.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz visited computer lab, class rooms, library and Electrical and Mechanical Laboratory of the university. He was briefed about the curriculum and details of extra curricular activities.

Rector COMSATS University informed the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA that COMSATS University was established in year 2000 and now more then 38000 students are studying in eight (08) different campuses of COMSATS University all over Pakistan. He was further informed that different subjects are being taught in these campuses and it is an honour for COMSATS that around 1200 P.hd scholars are imparting knowledge to our youth.