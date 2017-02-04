MCI to provide best sports facilities to youth: Anser

Sports Reporter

Islamabad

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Pakistan has vast talent. It is a matter of an honour that Pakistan Soccer Futsaal Team got Bronze medal in South Asian Futsaal Championship organized in Sri Lanka. He said in order to further flourished this talent Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would not only provide all resources but would also take steps to encourage the players which include provision of grounds and other facility to enable them to compete the world in different all sports. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views in a ceremony held in the honour of officials and players of Pakistan Futsaal Team which won the bronze medal in South Asian Futsaal Championship.

This Championship was organized from 03rd to 5th December, 2016 in Sri Lanka and participated by 06 countries including Pakistan. Pakistan secured 3rd position in championship. During the championship Pakistan beat experienced Indian Team by 09-0 during the league match of championship, which was climax of whole championship.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Pakistani youth have proved their abilities in all fields all around the world. He said that if they are provided with modern facilities and imparted with requisite training they can achieve every target.

He said that the selection of 09 players for Pakistan Soccer Futsaal Team from Islamabad city indicates that how much talent we are having in the capital city. For this reason MCI would utilized all available resources for construction of more grounds and sports facilities to the youth of the city.

On this occasion Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz distributed the shields among the players of team which participated the championship. The ceremony was attended by Member Finance Dr. Fahad Haroon Aziz, Member Estate Khushal Khan, D.G Admin Asif Javed Shah Jahan, Team Managers and senior officers of the MCI and CDA.