MCI organizes spectacular events marking Independence Day celebrations

As part of colourful events planned in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and CDA organized fascinating fireworks at midnight of 13thand 14th August at multipurpose Parade ground, Shakarparian.

Thousands of people from the twin cities and adjoining areas throng to be the part of celebrations and witnessed the colourful attractions of the fireworks scattered in the sky with the message of one nation celebrating its Independence Day with traditional zeal and national devotion.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz was chief guest of the occasion. Deputy Mayors of MCI, Syed Zeshaan Naqvi, Azam Khan and Rifat Javed, local elected representatives from different union councils of Islamabad and senior officers of MCI and CDA were also present.

The fireworks continued for 30 minutes to amuse and entertain the people with the scattered colours in the sky. In addition to the people gathered on the venue, residents of the twin cities witnessed the fireworks from their rooftops and in the standing evasion along different roads and avenues.

The surrounding of the parade avenue and different parts of the twin cities were enriched with the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” and echoed with the appreciations for those sacrificing their lives for the protection of the motherland. The venue was full of national flags and different national songs and national Anthem was being sung by the people especially the young blood gathered on the venue.

While addressing the ceremony, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA condemned the terrorist attack of Queata. He said that enemy is trying to discourage this nation but don’t know that history and traditions of Pakistani nation.

Participation of general public in such a large number shows that they have courage to make this country more prosperous and developed country. He said that MCI and CDA have also organized different events in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, which are being held at different venues. He appreciated the efforts of different formations for organizing colourful events and decorating the city with national flags, illumination of buildings including Parliament House, Aiwan-e-Sadr, Pak Secretariat etc.

