MCI to further imrove capacity to cope with any emergency: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz Wednesday said Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) had taken consolidated steps for improving performance of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate (E&DMD). Chairing a meeting held here at CDA headquarters, he said the corporation would further improve E&DMD’s capacity to cope with any emergency situation or natural calamity.

The meeting was attended by the senior officers of MCI and CDA. Meeting reviewed performance of E&DMD.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said staff of E&DMD had proved their professionalism and technical expertise not only in the twin cities but also in other parts of the country.

He said special arrangements were being made for imparting professional training of rescue workers and inclusion of latest fire tenders in the fleet.

On this occasion, mayor was apprised that the directorate had responded 39 emergency calls. Out of these calls, two were about fire eruption at green areas, one call about electric fire, three calls of house fire, two calls commercial area fire, one liquid gas fire, six calls about garbage fire, and one call about marriage hall fire, one about plaza, two about road accident, one about workshop, three about vehicles fire were also received and addressed promptly.

The meeting was informed that during the last week eight rescue calls of different natures were also received which were also promptly responded.

The meeting was informed that these calls were received from different areas including Blue Area, I-8/4, Barri Imam, F-6 Super Market, F-10/2 St.08, H-11 Police Academy, Banni Gala, Tarlai Stop, F-7/2, F-10/4, G-7/2, Margalla Hills, G-10/3, F-11, IJP Road, faisal mosque, G-9, I-8, G-6/1-1, F-8, F-10, Sattra Meal near Angori, Zero Point, Aabpara Police Station, Aabpara Markaz, CDA Secretariat, I- 11, G-14, F-10 Markaz, Channab Market G-7/1 and Islamabad Highway.