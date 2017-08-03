MCI to celebrate Independence Day in graceful, dignified manner

City Reporter

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will celebrate Independence Day in graceful and dignified manner and will try to engage all citizens of the federal capital in Independence Day festivities.

The MCI has arranged a number of activities for this purpose, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the CDA headquarters. The meeting was held to finalize the programmes of Independence Day celebrations. On this occasion, Executive Director General, Sports and Culture Sanaullah Aman and senior officers of relevant formations were also present.

Sanaullah Aman briefed the mayor that colourful activities has been planned in connection with Independence Day celebrations to highlight the importance of independence in the capital city.

He informed that Azadi Mela will be organized on August 14 at Arts and Craft village. Artists from all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will perform in the Mela in addition to this stalls will also be established at Azadi Mela.

He further informed that Azadi Cycle Race and Rally has been also planned on the August 14, which will be participated by the cyclists from the twin cities.

The cycle race will start from Arts and Craft Village passing through Zero Point, I-8 Interchange and will be concluded at Arts and Craft Village via Garden Avenue. In order to amuse the children, Azadi Train will also be launched. The train will start its journey from Rose and Jasmine Garden. On this occasion, Anser Aziz directed the formation concerned to arrange firework demonstration on the midnight of August 13 and 14. He directed the Executive Director General Sports and Culture to finalize the arrangements of these celebrations.