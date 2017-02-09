MCI, CDA striving to promote Islamabad as modern capital: Ansar

Staff Reporter

We are striving to promote Islamabad as modern capital. All formations of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) enthusiastically contribute towards this subjective. Although there is improvement in performance of different formations of CDA and MCI but a lot more can be done. Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views when sharing in weekly the review meeting at CDA Headquarters. Performance of different formations of CDA and MCI was reviewed and evaluated during the meeting.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gives high priority to upgrade civic amenities and infrastructure in Islamabad. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has approved many projects for upgradation of infrastructure and civic services in Islamabad. More projects will be approved for this purpose in future to prove to the occasion all formations of MCI and CDA should pull the socks, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further said.

The meeting reviewed the progress and tasks completed by different formations of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) during the last week. The meeting was attended by senior officers of MCI and CDA.

On this occasion, Director Generals and Directors of different formations briefed the Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz about the targets achieved in the last week.

While briefing about the progress of anti-encroachment drive, Director Enforcement informed the meeting that Enforcement Directorate is conducting anti-encroachment operations in the entire city without any discrimination. The meeting was briefed that actions are being taken against encroachers without any fear and favour. The meeting was further informed that during the last week several depots of building material, kiosks and other encroachments from the green belts have been removed in addition to the actions taken against the markets encroachments and illegal constructions on government land.

The Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA was also briefed about steps taken by the Sanitation Directorate for improvement of overall cleanliness of the city. He was briefed that in addition to daily cleanliness operation, Sanitation Directorate has deputed its staff in different markets in two different shifts. He was informed that old dustbins in the city are being replaced with new and attractive ones which will not only help maintain city clean but will improve overall look of the city.

Director General Environment informed the meeting that saplings of colourful plants are being planted at the green belts, median strips and busy intersections so that with arrival of spring season Capital city could be bloomed up with different colours. He further informed that arrangements are being finalized for up-coming Spring Tree Plantation Drive.

While informing about the progress of ongoing rehabilitation and up-gradation of road infrastructure of the city, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser aziz was informed that recent rain spells have impeded road carpeting and patch work of the different major roads of the city, however, consolidated steps have been taken to complete this task at the earliest.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz further briefed that in order to improve the water supply all dysfunctional tube wells have been repaired while strict action will be taken against illegal connections. He was informed that teams lead by Deputy Mayor of MCI Azam Khan several illegal water connections have been disconnected.

Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that in order to make Islamabad a model city in line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mhuammad Nawaz Sharif, all formations of MCI and CDA should put their collective efforts so that residents of the city would observe significant change.