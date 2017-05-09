MCI CARES Service capable encough to meet emergencies in capital: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz said that CARES Service of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was efficient enough to tackle any emergency situation in the federal capital. He said the emergency service was being expanded to rural areas and and more CARES offices had been established at different selected locations of the capital.

Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views during a meeting held here at CDA headquarters to review performance of CARES, which was attended among others by senior officer of MCI, said a statement issued here.

“Expansion and reinvigoration of CARES is vital component of Prime Minister National Health Programme and MCI therefore is single minded to make CARES more useful for residents of urban and rural Islamabad,” he said.

The meeting was apprised that CARES 1122 of MCI received 195 calls of different emergency nature from April 15, 2017 to April 21, 2017.

All calls were responded promptly and after providing first aid the victims of different incidents were shifted to nearest most medical facility.

Mayor was informed that most of the calls received during the said period were related to Road Traffic Accidents which were 87 in number.

These calls were received from the areas of Carriage Factory Chowk, G-11, Signal Kashmir Highway, zero point to I-8 Signal, Kuri Road Highway, Islamabad Chowk, G-11 Signal, Islamabad Club, Metro Cash and Carry, Green vally nursery, PSO Pump Kashmir Highway, Zia Masjid Stop Highway, PRC Chowk 8th Avenue, Police Line Signal, Park Road Chattha Bakhtawart, Opposite Sunday Bazaar H-9, 9th Avenue, Motorway Chowk Kashmir Highway, Tarnol GT Road, Near Matro Station Fiazabad, Near Centuras Mall, K.R.L Signal Khana Pull, Benazir Chowk, Bahria University Margalla Road and Peshawar Morr Rawalpindi Turn.

The meeting was further told that 44 calls regarding unconscious patients were also received during the said period from different areas of the city.

These calls were received from the areas including Sector I-10/2, Sector F-10/4, F-113, I-10/2, G-11/2, Islamabad Hotel Melody, G-9/4 Peshawar Morr, Barakho, I-9/3, E-11/4, Bismilla Hotel, I-10/1, G-15/1, G-11/3 and Urdu University. The patients were shifted to PIMS, CDA Hospital, Poly Clinic and other nearby medical facilities.

The Mayor was also told that calls regarding patients suffering from chest pain, heart problems, abdominal pain and other were also received during the said period.