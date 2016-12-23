MCI at its eighth session discusses provision of facilities to citizens

Staff Reporter

Eighth (08) session of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) was held at Pak China Friendship Center hereon Friday.

Ten point agenda including water issue, sanitation services and kiosks was presented during the meeting. The meeting discussed the sanitation services, kiosks and water issue at length, however discussion on remaining agenda items was postponed up to next session of the MCI.

On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that due to collective efforts of all members of MCI, consolidated steps have been taken to address water shortage issue in the city. He further added that due less rains, not underground water level has been decreased but water in Simly and Khanpur reservoirs has also been affected, however, these issues would be also resolved with the collaboration of the residents. He said that after holding the office of Mayor of city, water was among my top priorities and it is result of our efforts that the committee constituted under deputy Mayor Azam Khan all Tube Wells, motors and dilapidated water supply lines have been successfully repaired, which has provided significant relief to the residents.

While informing the house about the steps taken to upgrade Sanitation system in the city, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Solid waste Management system would be evolved in the city, however, up to then services of contractors have been hired to carryout sanitation services in the rural areas of the city. In this context, he added, codel formalities are being finalized and after the period of two (02) months cleanliness in the rural areas would be carried out on daily basis.

While briefing the session about the 485 approved kiosks in the city, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that MCI would provide a specific design for these kiosks and would not allow any encroachment except the space allotted for the kiosk. He further said that elected chairman should monitor sanitation, kiosks and parks in his respective union council as the powers have been delegated to the chairmen union councils. He said that now it is our responsibility to ensure the provision of basic civic amenities to the residents of the city.

During the session Deputy Mayor Azam Khan presented a Committee House report on water, which was appreciated by the house.