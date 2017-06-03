MCI to allocate budget for upgradation of grounds

Staff Reporter

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) would allocate hefty budget for up-gradation of all existing grounds of the city in its fiscal budget for 2017-18.

The Chief Officer, MCI and Member Planning and Design, CDA, Asad Mehboob Kiyani said this during a meeting with CDA Hockey Team, which won the Margalla Festival Hockey Tournament.

On this occasion, Executive Director General, Training Academy, CDA, Sanaullah Aman Said while congratulating the CDA Hockey Team said that after a long time CDA Hockey Team won the title of Margalla Festival Hockey Tournament after an interesting competition.

He said that the tournament was participated by 14 renowned teams of Islamabad.

The final of the tournament was played between CDA Hockey Team and Faisal Hockey Club which was won by CDA Hockey Team by 2-1 goals. Najeeb Ullah and Sajid Raza scored one goal each.

On this occasion, Chief Officer, MCI and Member Planning and Design, CDA, Asad Mehboob Kiyani gave Trophy to the Captain of CDA Hockey Team, Azim and certificates to remaining team players and officials.

He also ensured that he will submit his recommendations for inducting young and talented players to the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA to further strengthen the CDA team.

He congratulated the players and team officials to concentrate on their game with full devotion and passion.