MCH budget approved

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad: The Municipal Committee Hafizabad today approved its budget unanimously for the current financial year showing surplus of Rs. 9.563 million. The budget was presented in the House by the convener of the MC Khalid Mehmood Butt. A total of 41 members out of 57 were present in the House which approved the budget unanimously by show of hands.

However, the opposition councilors belonging to PTI including Syed Asim Bokhari, Rahat Ayubi Butt, Malik Zulifqar Ali Bhutto criticised the chairman for showing indifferent attitude towards the opposition councilors.