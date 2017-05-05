MCB launches its flagship branch

Staff Reporter

Lahore

MCB Bank launched its flagship branch featuring its first State-of-the-Art Digital Lounge at Packages Mall in Lahore. The new branch is testament to MCB Bank’s innovative customer services that pushes the boundaries of conventional banking and will operate 7 days a week with extended timings.

The launch ceremony was conducted by Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank, and veteran businessman Syed Babar Ali. Imran Maqbool, President & CEO MCB Bank, Syed Hyder Ali, CE & MD Packages Ltd. and other senior executives from MCB Bank and Packages Mall were also present at the ceremony.

The newly launched MCB Packages Mall Branch offers full scale banking services in addition to advanced digital facilities such as a Video Contact Center, Interactive Digital Interfaces, Customer Information and Facilitation Services along with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) and an Internet/Mobile Banking Kiosk. Customers can learn about the Bank’s innovative products through informative touch screens located at multiple contact points throughout the Branch. The digital lounge will further serve as an experimentation centre for future innovations. Speaking at the event, Imran Maqbool, President & CEO MCB Bank said, “We are proud to formally launch our new-age flagship branch featuring our first ever Digital Lounge at Packages Mall, Lahore.