MCB launches 3D projection mapping system as part of Bank’s 70th Anniversary celebrations

Staff Reporter

Lahore

MCB Bank, one of the largest & most innovative banks in Pakistan, recently launched a state-of-the-art 3D Projection Mapping System at the MCB Center in Lahore. The 3D Projection Mapping System was inaugurated in an elaborate ceremony by Chief Guest, Mian Mohammad Mansha as part of MCB Bank’s 70th Anniversary celebrations.

During the projection showcase, a variety of patriotic images featuring notable personalities from the Pakistan Movement, 3D animations, audio-visual content related to Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day, the MCB anthem performed by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and other content was displayed on the main façade of the MCB Center Building, which was viewable by onlookers from miles away.

Speaking about the new 3D Projection Mapping System, Mr. Faisal Ejaz Khan, CIO MCB Bank said, “3D projection provides us a new platform which can be used for enhancing the Bank’s corporate brand image, product campaigning, awareness creation and promotion of public narrative or social causes.

MCB Bank is embracing new digital marketing platforms to enhance engagement with our customers in ways which were not possible before. This initiative is an extension of the Bank’s efforts to further augment the outreach of our digital banking services.”

Speaking about the new technology and the potential it holds, Mr. Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security & Marketing MCB Bank said, “3D Projection Mapping is a fusion of technology, art and architecture and holds immense potential to create instant word of mouth and strong brand recall.

We intend to use this exciting new technology to create greater awareness of our important marketing initiatives in a uniquely refreshing and innovative way.”