MCB launches 2nd Digital Lounge

Staff Reporter

Lahore

MCB Bank, “Best Bank in Pakistan” proudly inaugurated its second State-of-the-Art Digital Lounge at Pakistan’s premiere Retail Complex, Emporium Mall, Lahore. Among many advanced digital facilities, the new Digital Lounge features a Video Contact Center, Interactive Digital Interfaces, Customer Information and Facilitation Services along with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) and an Internet/Mobile Banking Kiosk.

Informative touch screens located at multiple contact points throughout the Sub-branch also serve to educate and inform customers on the Bank’s innovative products and services. The Digital lounge is a Sub-branch of a full scale banking branch at Emporium Mall which serves 7 days a week throughout Mall timings.

The launch ceremony was attended by Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank, ýNazMansha, Director DG Khan Cement, Mian Hassan Mansha, Chairman Lalpir Power Ltd., IqraaMansha, CEO Nishat Hospitality (Pvt) Ltd., Imran Maqbool, President & CEO MCB Bank and other senior executives from MCB Bank and Emporium Mall.