MCB donates Rs767,000 to Fresh Foundation

Staff Reporter

Islamaabad

MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest & most innovative banks, donated a sum of PKR 767,000 to renowned NGO Foundation for Education and Rehabilitation of Special Children (Fresh Foundation) towards the facilitation of education to children with disabilities and special needs. Imran Maqbool, President & CEO MCB Bank (middle), Ms. Ashba Kamran, CEO Fresh Foundation (right) and Mr. Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security & Marketing MCB Bank (left) were present at the cheque handing over ceremony.