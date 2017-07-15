MCB Bank, Virtual varsity agree for strategic collaboration

Staff Reporter

Lahore

MCB Bank, one of the largest & most innovative banks in Pakistan, has entered into a strategic collaboration & agreement with Virtual University (VU) for services that include fee collection and accessibility to VU’s vast knowledgebase.

Under this agreement, MCB Bank will provide fee collection services, financial products and other associated financial services to VU. Additionally, VU will facilitate its professional expertise and grant MCB Bank access to its exclusive Learning Resources.

At the ceremony, Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani, Retail Banking Head – North MCB also appraised the delegation on the Bank’s diverse product portfolio and customer centric financial solutions. Dr. Naveed A Malik, Rector VU also spoke of the need for greater collaboration between the two organizations and proposed different initiatives to strengthen the link between the banking industry and the academic sector.

The MoU was signed by Mirza Ali Raza, Head Institutional Sales MCB Bank and Naeem Tariq, Director Finance VU at MCB house in presence of senior executives from both organizations.