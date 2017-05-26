MCB Bank, CSD sign MoU for Ramazan campaign

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

MCB Bank, “Pakistan’s Best Bank” (Euromoney & Finance Asia Awards, 2016), has entered into an alliance with Canteen Stores Department (CSD) for the facilitation of special discounts and product promotions during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

Under this agreement, MCB Debit &Credit cardholders and MCB Lite customers will be able to avail special discounts, complimentary beverages and gift vouchers from leading fast food retailers on every transaction made at any CSD store nationwide. This special promotion campaign will be valid throughout Ramazan till Chand Raat.

The MOU was signed between Imran Maqbool, President &CEO, MCB Bank and Major General (Retd.) Muhammad Tahir, MD – CSD at Pearl Continental Hotel Rawalpindi. Mr. Faisal Ejaz Khan, CIO, MCB Bank, Ali Naqvi, Business Head Digital Banking, and Farhan Baig, Business Head, RBG – North were also present at the ceremony, along with other senior executives from both organizations.