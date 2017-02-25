MC presents Rs 161.44m tax-free budget

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Muncipal Committee Attock has presented its first half yearly tax-free budget having volume of 161.44 million rupees. The purpose of the tax free budget is to run the affairs of the municipal committee with the existing resources. Chairman MC Attock Sheikh Nasir Mhmood said this while presenting the budget.

The budget session was presided over by Vice Chairman Malik Tahir Awan. While giving details of the budget Sheikh Nasir Mehmood said that 88.495 million rupees for salaries of the staff , 18.256 million rupees for development , 10 million rupees for pension, Rs 1.69 million rupees for sports while Rs 34.513 million rupees have been allocated for different other purposes.