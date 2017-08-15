Mazar-i-Quaid, Residency floats attract large crowds at Azadi Train

Staff Reporter

Floats of Mazar-i-Quaid and Ziarat Residency at special Azadi Train attracted large crowds at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Monday. Quaid i Azad Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic pictures and cultural heritage displayed in galleries also attracted all and sundry. A senior citizen Khalid said that the Azadi Train had been beautifully decorated and especially the historical pictures of our Founder Leader were very precious asset.

Tufail Ahmed another visitor taking selfie with Quaid residency replica said that it had been very beautifully prepared.

He lauded the Pakistan Railway for arranging Azadi Train, adding that people loved to know the history of our beloved country.

Other visitors also highly appreciated the cultural floats depicting the culture of all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

A large number of school students also visited Azadi Train and took keen interest in the cultural floats and historical galleries.

A teacher, Gul Meena said that it was really great day for her students to visit such a beautiful Azadi Train. She said her students really were very happy to visit Azadi Train.

The business community of Rawalpindi also lauded federal government for arranging special Azadi train on the occasion of 70th Independence Day. The Azadi Train has three different parts, consisting of six cultural floats, five galleries and six operational vehicles.