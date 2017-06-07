Mayor’s ‘part-time’ appointment as CDA chairman challenged

Conflict of interests, adhoc supervision

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought reply from Mayor of Islamabad Sh Ansar Aziz’s counsel in a petition that has challenged Mayor’s appointment as Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC has inquired of the counsel for Mayor if all the legal and constitutional requirements were followed by the federal government while appointing his client as Chairman of the CDA. Mayor of Islamabad Sh Ansar Aziz is presently holding the dual charge, Mayor of Islamabad and the Chairman of the CDA.

Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, counsel for the Mayor and senor advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will argue today (Wednesday) after the arguments of the Additional Attorney General.

Earlier counsel for the four petitioners who have challenged the ‘part time appointment’ of Sh Ansar Aziz to the top post of the capital’s civic body argued before the court invoking the principle of ‘conflict of interests’ and ad hoc appointment to a key post entrusted with the uplift and civil and municipal challenges of the federal capital. They argued before the court that a person who is also Mayor of the city and is enjoying the support of the ruling party cannot hold charge of an agency which can spend millions of funds on the development of a particular sector or area to benefit a particular community/population. This is clear case of conflict of interests, he said.

The court while directing the ASC Jahangiri to argue for his client Wednesday (today) adjourned hearing. The Islamabad High Court has been moved by the petitioners who have challenged the Mayor’s appointment on the plea that the office of the CDA chairman’s post is a gazette post and a public representative cannot hold this office nor he/she can do justice to this key post. The petitioners have prayed to the court to set aside the appointment of Mayor of Islamabad as Chairman of the CDA and direct the federal government for a regular posting on this seat.