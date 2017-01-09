Mayor vows to undertake development projects

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem on Sunday said efforts would be made to address the problems being faced by the people of the city.

Addressing a breakfast meeting held here in his honour by Chairman Union Council 17 Hamid Abbasi, Sardar Naseem more development projects would be launched in the city to resolve problems, including traffic, water supply, encroachments and other civic amenities.

He appreciated the efforts being made by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the city’s development. Chairman Metro Bus Authority Hanif Abbasi, former MNA Shakil Awan, and a large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers attended the meeting.